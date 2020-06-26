Big White’s Elmo Aoyama announces debut solo EP ‘Spells’, shares title track

Elmo Aoyama, bassist for Sydney band Big White, has announced her debut solo EP, ‘Spells’.

The new material diverges from Big White’s guitar pop towards a kitschy synth-pop sound, inspired by The Knife. Aoyama has shared the title track from ‘Spells’ today, alongside a single-take music video. Watch it below:

Aoyama said the new song was about “about loss and the change that follows”.

“The subconscious is often responsible for processing transition, particularly when changing relationships and lost friendships occur suddenly or are unresolved.”

The Sydney singer-songwriter recorded the ‘Spells’ EP back in 2017 at her isolated Blue Mountains home, with “no internet, no phone service, a waterfall down the road and west facing windows backing onto bush”.

The songs were printed on small number of homemade CDs, and were sold in Japan on the only tour of the project before it was abandoned. Now, she has brought them back for their official release.

“Spells is a collection of songs written during transit through automatic writing. Each song represents a time already passed which will never be revisited again. The songs include both significant and insignificant events, fleeting thoughts and feelings which deal with themes of life, death, loss and political comment,” Aoyama explained.

‘Spells’ is set for an August 26 release via Dinosaur City Records, with digital pre-orders available here.

The tracklist of Elmo Aoyama’s ‘Spells’ is:

1. ‘Summertime’

2. ‘Spells’

3. ‘Life’

4. ’21’

5. ‘Atsui’