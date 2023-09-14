Biggest newspaper chain in the US looking to hire Taylor Swift and Beyoncé reporters

The biggest newspaper chain in the US is advertising two new reporting roles dedicated to Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, respectively.

Gannett, the media company behind USA Today and The Tennessean, shared details of its ‘Taylor Swift Reporter’ job on Tuesday (September 12).

Per the post, the firm is looking for “an experienced, video-forward journalist to capture the music and cultural impact” of the ‘Midnights’ pop star. They are required to have had at least five years of experience working in a digital-first newsroom.

“Swift’s fanbase has grown to unprecedented heights, and so has the significance of her music and growing legacy,” it adds.

“We are looking for an energetic writer, photographer and social media pro who can quench an undeniable thirst for all things Taylor Swift with a steady stream of content across multiple platforms.

“Seeing both the facts and the fury, the Taylor Swift reporter will identify why the pop star’s influence only expands, what her fanbase stands for in pop culture, and the effect she has across the music and business worlds. ”

If you thought we were stopping there, you're wrong.

Who's ready to cover all things Beyoncé?

Apply here: https://t.co/4zu7n0ikLR — Bill Cannon (@NewsCannon) September 13, 2023

Gannett goes on to state that the successful candidate will be “a driven, creative and energetic journalist” who is capable of capturing the “excitement” surrounding the singer’s ‘Eras Tour’ and the upcoming release of ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’.

Additionally, they’ll need to be able to provide “thoughtful analysis of her music and career” through their reporting.

The position can either be remote (from anywhere in the US, except for Alaska and Hawaii) or based at Gannett’s headquarters in McLean, Virginia. “If you live near one of our local newsrooms, you may have the option to use that as a base of operations,” the listing states.

Gannett says that the journalist “must be willing (and legally allowed) to travel internationally” too.

The hourly rate will be between $21.63 to $50.87 (£17.31 to £40.71). You can see the full list of requirements and application instructions here.

Bill Cannon, USA Today‘s director of innovation and experimentation, wrote on X (fka Twitter): “We listen to our readers and they can’t get enough of Taylor Swift. So, yes, we really are looking for a Taylor Swift reporter.”

In a follow-up post, he linked to a listing for a similar role titled ‘Beyoncé Knowles-Carter Reporter’. “If you thought we were stopping there, you’re wrong,” he said. “Who’s ready to cover all things Beyoncé?”

The successful candidate for the Beyoncé-specific job will have a “text and video-forward approach” and be capable of capturing the singer’s “effect not only on the many industries in which she operates, but also on society”.

“This reporter will identify why the star’s influence continues to expand and the effect it is having on the music and business worlds,” the listing adds.

“The successful candidate also will tap into stories about the Beyhive, her protective fanbase that propels the image and relevance of the artist. ”

The other requirements are largely the same as for the Swift role, and the hourly rate is again between $21.63 to $50.87 (£17.31 to £40.71). You can find further information here.

Swift bagged a history-making nine awards at this week’s 2023 MTV VMAs, tying for the most wins in one night. She also has the second-most overall wins, coming in second to Beyoncé (who has a total of 26 VMAs as a solo artist).

While collecting the trophy for Song Of The Year (‘Anti-Hero’), Swift joked that she would continue making music with her frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff “till 2089”. “The math doesn’t math,” she added.

Beyoncé, meanwhile, is currently out on the North American leg of her ‘Renaissance’ world tour in support of her 2022 album of the same name. Recently, footage emerged showing two of her backing dancers confronting a fan who tried to throw an object onstage.

In other news, Beyoncé celebrated her 42nd birthday last week by bringing out both Kendrick Lamar and Diana Ross during a show in Los Angeles.