Bec Stevens, Beckah Amani, DICE and more announced for BIGSOUND 2023

Brisbane’s BIGSOUND festival has announced the line-up for its 2023 run this September.
Announced today (July 3), the festival revealed over 140 acts who are slated to perform for BIGSOUND 2023 between September 5 and September 8 at Fortitude Valley in Brisbane, Queensland. Among the acts announced so far are 1tbsp, Bec Stevens, Beckah Amani, Baby Prince, DICE, Full Flower Moon Band, Johnny Hunter, J-MILLA, MF Tomlinson, REBEL YELL, smol fish, The Empty Threats and more.
Check out the list of BIGSOUND 2023 performers below.
The music showcase at BIGSOUND 2023 is slated to run for three days between September 5 and September 4 across 18 venues. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here for $89 for all three dates, or $49 for a single-day ticket.
Bigsound Co-Programming Lead and Sunroom Co-Director Ruby-Jean McCabe said of this year’s festival curation via a press statement: “We feel this year’s lineup is one of the strongest we’ve ever seen showcase at BIGSOUND… The future of music in Australia is continuing on its upward trajectory and with this lineup, it’s obvious it will continue to do so.”
BIGSOUND made its return last year and marked its first in-person iteration since 2019; 2021’s edition was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions and 2020 was held virtually.
The current line-up for BIGSOUND 2023 is:
1tbsp
Üla
aleksiah
Alf the Great
Anleszka
Ashli
Aurateque
Baby Prince
Battlesnake
BAYANG (tha Bushranger)
Bec Stevens
Beckah Amani
Behind You
bella amor
Ben Swissa
Boomchild
Boox Kid
CAMINO GOLD
Casey Lowry
Charbel
Charm of Finches
CHISEKO
Chitra
CLOE TERARE
Coldwave
Cult Shotta
Dean Brady
Delivery
DENNI
DICE
Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice
Dyan Tai
ECB
Elizabeth
Emma Volard
FELIVAND
FELONY.
Freight Train Foxes
Friends of Friends
Full Flower Moon Band
GAUCI
Georgia Llewellyn
GIMMY
Glenn Skuthorpe Band
Good Pash
Gut Health
Hannah Cameron
Haters
Hevenshe
Isaac Puerile
Izy
Jada Weazel
J-MILLA
Joan & The Giants
Joey Leigh Wagtail
Johnny Hunter
Jujulipps
JUNGAJI
Kavi
Khi’leb
Kid Heron
King Ivy
Kitschen Boy
Kobie Dee
Komang
Kristal West
Kuzco
Little Green
Logan
Lola Scott
Loren Ryan
MARLON X RULLA
Matilda Pearl
Mazbou Q
Melody Moko
MF Tomlinson
Micah Heathwood
Mikayla Pasterfield
Miss June
Miss Kaninna
Moaning Lisa
Moss
mostly sleeping
Mr Rhodes
Nat Vazer
Nathan May
Nikodimos
Oscar The Wild
Otluh
PRICIE
Platonic Sex
POOKIE
Porcelain Boy
Porpoise Spit
PRETTY BLEAK
Proteins of Magic
Ra Pa Viper
RAAVE TAPES
Radio Free Alice
Radium Dolls
REBEL YELL
Riiki Reid
Ruby Jackson
Rum Jungle
S.A.B
Sachérn
SAHXL
Siobhan Cotchin
smol fish
Sollyy
Sophisticated Dingo
Southeast Desert Metal
Steph Strings
STUMPS
Suzi
SWIDT
Taltu’uga
Tamara & the Dreams
teddle
The Empty Threats
The Grogans
The Merindas
The Omnific
The Slingers
Thunder Fox
Tjaka
Too Birds
Torl Forsyth
Trophie
Twine
Valtozash
Vixens of Fall
WHO SHOT SCOTT
Yawdoesitall
YIRGJHILYA
Yorke
Zheani
Zia Jade