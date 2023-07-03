Bec Stevens, Beckah Amani, DICE and more announced for BIGSOUND 2023

Brisbane’s BIGSOUND festival has announced the line-up for its 2023 run this September.

Announced today (July 3), the festival revealed over 140 acts who are slated to perform for BIGSOUND 2023 between September 5 and September 8 at Fortitude Valley in Brisbane, Queensland. Among the acts announced so far are 1tbsp, Bec Stevens, Beckah Amani, Baby Prince, DICE, Full Flower Moon Band, Johnny Hunter, J-MILLA, MF Tomlinson, REBEL YELL, smol fish, The Empty Threats and more.

Check out the list of BIGSOUND 2023 performers below.

Advertisement

The music showcase at BIGSOUND 2023 is slated to run for three days between September 5 and September 4 across 18 venues. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here for $89 for all three dates, or $49 for a single-day ticket.

Bigsound Co-Programming Lead and Sunroom Co-Director Ruby-Jean McCabe said of this year’s festival curation via a press statement: “We feel this year’s lineup is one of the strongest we’ve ever seen showcase at BIGSOUND… The future of music in Australia is continuing on its upward trajectory and with this lineup, it’s obvious it will continue to do so.”

BIGSOUND made its return last year and marked its first in-person iteration since 2019; 2021’s edition was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions and 2020 was held virtually.

The current line-up for BIGSOUND 2023 is:

1tbsp

Üla

aleksiah

Alf the Great

Anleszka

Ashli

Aurateque

Baby Prince

Battlesnake

BAYANG (tha Bushranger)

Bec Stevens

Beckah Amani

Behind You

bella amor

Ben Swissa

Boomchild

Boox Kid

CAMINO GOLD

Casey Lowry

Charbel

Charm of Finches

CHISEKO

Chitra

CLOE TERARE

Coldwave

Cult Shotta

Dean Brady

Delivery

DENNI

DICE

Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice

Dyan Tai

ECB

Elizabeth

Emma Volard

FELIVAND

FELONY.

Freight Train Foxes

Friends of Friends

Full Flower Moon Band

GAUCI

Georgia Llewellyn

GIMMY

Glenn Skuthorpe Band

Good Pash

Gut Health

Hannah Cameron

Haters

Hevenshe

Isaac Puerile

Izy

Jada Weazel

J-MILLA

Joan & The Giants

Joey Leigh Wagtail

Johnny Hunter

Jujulipps

JUNGAJI

Kavi

Khi’leb

Kid Heron

King Ivy

Kitschen Boy

Kobie Dee

Komang

Kristal West

Kuzco

Little Green

Logan

Lola Scott

Loren Ryan

MARLON X RULLA

Matilda Pearl

Mazbou Q

Melody Moko

MF Tomlinson

Micah Heathwood

Mikayla Pasterfield

Miss June

Miss Kaninna

Moaning Lisa

Moss

mostly sleeping

Mr Rhodes

Nat Vazer

Nathan May

Nikodimos

Oscar The Wild

Otluh

PRICIE

Platonic Sex

POOKIE

Porcelain Boy

Porpoise Spit

PRETTY BLEAK

Proteins of Magic

Ra Pa Viper

RAAVE TAPES

Radio Free Alice

Radium Dolls

REBEL YELL

Riiki Reid

Ruby Jackson

Rum Jungle

S.A.B

Sachérn

SAHXL

Siobhan Cotchin

smol fish

Sollyy

Sophisticated Dingo

Southeast Desert Metal

Steph Strings

STUMPS

Suzi

SWIDT

Taltu’uga

Tamara & the Dreams

teddle

The Empty Threats

The Grogans

The Merindas

The Omnific

The Slingers

Thunder Fox

Tjaka

Too Birds

Torl Forsyth

Trophie

Twine

Valtozash

Vixens of Fall

WHO SHOT SCOTT

Yawdoesitall

YIRGJHILYA

Yorke

Zheani

Zia Jade