BIGSOUND announces largest artist line-up yet for 2022 festival

BIGSOUND organisers have revealed the artists that will showcase at the festival this year, with the likes of Budjerah, Flowerkid, Dallas Woods, Mia Wray, Teenage Joans and Hope D set to perform.

The annual festival will run across 21 venues in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley between September 6 to 9, in tandem with its accompanying industry conference. This year’s edition will mark its first in-person iteration since 2019; last year’s edition was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions and 2020 was held virtually.

Tasman Keith, Woodes, Dulcie, Stevan, Jerome Farah, Concrete Surfers, C.O.F.F.I.N, Romero, Nick Ward, Ashwarya, Alter Boy, Ruby Gill, Kee’ahn, Birdz, Andy Golledge and June Jones are just a small sample of the 182 artists that will be playing at this year’s event in front of a wide array of representatives from across the industry.

This year’s line-up, from over 1300 applications, marks a jump of 38 artists compared to 2019’s edition. See the full list below. Tickets for the festival are on sale now, with a three-night festival pass giving access to all performances.

“After spending a month reading and listening to a record number of applications, we are certain that the future of music is in safe hands,” commented festival programmers Ruby-Jean McCabe and Dominic Miller.

“BIGSOUND Showcase programming is a dream job so we would never complain, but it’s hard to put into words what a difficult time we had getting to this final lineup. The applications this year were of an extremely high calibre, and we could have easily programmed another 180+ artists if we had the space.

“We can’t wait for these artists to arrive in Fortitude Valley for BIGSOUND 2022 and for everyone else to see how special they are too.”

Last month, BIGSOUND announced the first round of speakers for this year’s conference, with Rebecca Black, Jaguar Jonze, Tarana Burke, Matt Gudinski and Example set to deliver keynote speeches. Delegate passes are also now on sale, granting access to both the festival’s performances along with the conference and industry events.

BIGSOUND 2022’s artist line-up is:

Adam Newling

Adrian Dzvuke

AGUNG MANGO

Alter Boy

Andrew Gurruwiwi Band

Andrew Swift

Andy Golledge

Anesu

Aodhan

Asha Jefferies

Ashwarya

Ayesha Madon

Baby Cool

Banjo Lucia

Beckah Amani

BIG SKEEZ

BIG WETT

Birdz

BLOODMOON

Blusher

Bones and Jones

BOY SODA

Brekky Boy

Bud Rokesky

Budjerah

Bumpy

C.O.F.F.I.N

Caroline & Claude

Chanel Loren

Chloe Dadd

Church & AP

CLOE TERARE

Club Angel

Cody Jon

COLLAR

CONCRETE SURFERS

cookii

Dallas Woods

dameeeela

Daniel Shaw

DARLINGHURST

Dean Brady

Death by Denim

Diimpa

Dulcie

Eastbound Buzz

EGOISM

Eilish Gilligan

Eliza Hull

Eluize

Enclave

ENOLA

Evie Irie

Fash

Five Island Drive

flowerkid

FLY BOY JACK

Folk Bitch Trio

Forest Claudette

FOURA

Franko Gonzo

Full Flower Moon Band

Future Static

Germein

Ghost Care

Girl and Girl

Gold Fang

Grace Cummings and Her Band

Grand Pine

Great Sage

Greatest Hits

grentperez

Greta Stanley

Grievous Bodily Calm

Hallie

HANNI

Hauskey

Hinterland

Holliday Howe

Hope D

ISUA

JACOTÉNE

JELLY OSHEN

Jem Cassar-Daley

Jenny Mitchell

Jerome Farah

Jess Day

JessB

June Jones

KANADA THE LOOP

Kee’ahn

KEYAN

Kid Pharaoh

Kutcha Edwards

LÂLKA

Lee Sugar

LION

Liyah Knight

Loren Ryan

LOSER

MALi JO$E

Melaleuca

Melanie Dyer

MELODOWNZ

Memphis LK

merci, mercy

Mia Wray

Mitch Santiago

Molly Millington

Monnie

Moonboy

Moss

MOUNTAIN WIZARD DEATH CULT

Mr Rhodes

Mulalo

MUNGMUNG

Mvlholland

Newport

Nick Griffith

Nick Ward

Noah Dillon

OK HOTEL

Old Mervs

Phoebe Go

Pink Matter

Platonic Sex

Queen P

RinRin

Romero

Roy Bing

Ruby Gill

Ryan Fennis & Voidhood

Saint Ergo

Sam Windley

San Joseph

Sappho

Sarah Wolfe

SayGrace

Selfish Sons

Selve

Shanae (FKA MADAM3EMPRESS)

Shannen James

Siobhan Cotchin

Skeleten

Soaked Oats

SOPHIYA

South Summit

Srirachi

Stevan

Suzi

Talk Heavy

Tasman Keith

Taylor Moss

TE KAAHU

Teenage Dads

Teenage Joans

Teether & Kuya Neil

Tentendo

The Atomic Beau Project

The Buckleys

The Last Martyr

The Rions

THE RIOT

The Terrys

The Wolfe Brothers

To Octavia

Toby Hobart

Troy Kingi

Tulliah

VOIID

VOLI K

Waxflower

WIIGZ

Wildheart

Woodes

Yb.

Yen Strange

yergurl

YNG Martyr

Zeolite

ZPLUTO