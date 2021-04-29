BIGSOUND announces return to Brisbane this September

BIGSOUND is set to make its return to Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley in September this year, after hosting no in-person events since 2019.

Taking place from 7-9 September, the festival will kick off with the BIGSOUND Indigenous Showcase and its Women In Music event – though no performers have been revealed just yet.

Over 8-9 September, various showcases and keynotes will be held where industry players will discuss how the music industry can move forward from the devastation the coronavirus pandemic caused.

In addition, $15,000 of the total $90,000 annual Levi’s Music Prize will be awarded to three artists selected to play at BIGSOUND.

Artist applications for the event are open now via BIGSOUND’s website, and will close on Friday May 28.

“Never before has connection for our music community been more important,” said Angela Samut, BIGSOUND executive producer, in a press statement.

“This year, BIGSOUND will provide the chance for us to collectively grieve the losses the industry has faced over the past year and celebrate the treasure trove of Australasian talent that has been incubating throughout this time.”

Like most festivals and music conferences, BIGSOUND was forced to cancel any in-person events last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In lieu of the usual round of artist showcases, 2020 saw the announcement of the BIGSOUND50, which included 50 Australian emerging acts who were given mentoring, online meetings and other opportunities. These included acts like ASHWARYA, Jaguar Jonze, Kee’ahn, L-FRESH The LION, Birdz and Dallas Woods among others.

The 2020 event still virtually hosted an array of keynote speakers, from Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello, Tones And I, and Ziggy Ramo.

2020 also saw BIGSOUND introduce a new virtual creative space for First Nations artists, the premiere of which saw a string of performances from First Nations artists titled ‘Dreaming Loud’.