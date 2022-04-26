Bigsound confirms in-person 2022 return, applications now open

Australian music conference Bigsound has announced its official return in an in-person capacity in September 2022.

The conference is set to feature approximately 150 bands and artists performing across Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley district, as well as a similar amount of speakers across its series of panels and talks. It will mark the first time Bigsound has run in-person since 2019, and will take place between Tuesday September 6 and Friday September 9.

In a statement, Kris Stewart – the CEO of the Queensland Music Network (QMusic) – expressed excitement at having the conference return in its regular form. “We’re feeling from the industry far and wide that they’re itching to be back in rooms together,” he said. “We couldn’t be more excited to get artists back on stages and industry back in their live element.”

In addition to its usual showcases, gigs and talks, the conference is expanding to feature more Australian country music artists. Bigsound Country will take place in tandem with the rest of the conference, reflecting on the genre’s ongoing popularity within Australia.

“Our feedback in the past has been that a large proportion of country music artists and industry haven’t felt that Bigsound serviced them,” Stewart added. “We want to change that. We want artists from every spectrum of country music.”

Applications for the conference are now open, with bands and artists as well as music industry professionals encouraged to apply. In a separate statement, singer-songwriter Thelma Plum – who also serves as a QMusic Management Committee member – noted her own positive experiences with the conference.

“I played my first Bigsound in 2013, when I was super young,” she said. “It was a huge opportunity for me, and I absolutely encourage artists to apply. From totally new artists to more established acts, the line-up is always amazing.”

Applications are open now via Bigsound’s website, and will remain open until May 20. A line-up announcement for the conference will be made shortly thereafter.