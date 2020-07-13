BIGSOUND confirms it will go ahead in 2020

Brisbane music conference and festival BIGSOUND will go ahead in 2020, as the restrictions on mass gatherings begin to ease in Queensland.

Taking place at the Fortitude Valley live music precinct, the event will now happen across October 21 and 22, as opposed to the usual September, and will operate at reduced capacity in compliance with social distancing restrictions.

“BIGSOUND has been the leader of conversation and discovery in the Australian music industry for over 18 years and this year we will be forging ahead with a recovery-focused festival,” said QMusic CEO Angela Samut in a press statement.

“With the culture of our industry under threat from COVID-19, our industrial culture under scrutiny as we face head-on the structural inequities for women, LGBTQI+ and First Nations people, and our culture as a nation under the spotlight as global trends put even more pressure on local artists and local stories, never has it been more essential for BIGSOUND to proceed and succeed.”

Artist live showcase applications are currently open. Due to the lower capacity and smaller size of the event this year, there will be no artist application fee.

The Queensland Minister for the Arts, Leeanne Enoch, has also given her tick of approval for BIGSOUND to go ahead, saying that “the reactivation of Queensland’s live music industry is highly anticipated and I am confident that BIGSOUND will play a central role in Queensland’s plan for recovery.”

BIGSOUND last took place in early September 2019, with a lineup featuring Tones And I, Miiesha, RedHook, Electric Fields, Japanese Wallpaper, Mo’Ju and more.

Delegate passes will be available to purchase from 9am AEST on Monday, August 3. Find more information at the event’s official website.