BIGSOUND 2021 cancelled amidst COVID-outbreaks

Brisbane’s annual music and arts festival BIGSOUND will not be going ahead this year, rescheduling all programming to 2022.

Organisers of the Fortitude Valley festival, which was originally planned to take place across September 7-9, have cited both Melbourne and Sydney’s current lockdowns, growing COVID outbreaks and increasing restrictions nationwide as the main reasons for postponing.

In a statement, QMusic CEO, Kris Stewart, commented: “Without our music mates in New South Wales and Victoria and no certain timeline as to when domestic borders will remain open, BIGSOUND 2021 wouldn’t be able to deliver on its promise to reunite the music community for three extraordinary days of connection, conversation, and music discovery.”

“As 2021 marks BIGSOUND’s 20th anniversary, we are committed to coming through the unpredictable and relentless nature of COVID to celebrate this significant milestone with something special later this year, so watch this space for more to be revealed in the coming months.”

This year’s instalment was set to feature keynote conversations with #MeToo founder Tarana Burke alongside punk icon and Black Flag frontman Henry Rollins.

All BIGSOUND 2021 ticket holders and artist application fees are set to be refunded in coming weeks.

Last year, BIGSOUND held their conference entirely virtually as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 event saw online keynote speeches from Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello, Tones And I, and Ziggy Ramo.

In addition, organisers announced a new initiative titled BIGSOUND50, whereby 50 Australian artists were chosen to receive mentoring, online meetings and other opportunities. This included ASHWARYA, Jaguar Jonze, Kee’ahn, L-FRESH The LION, Birdz, Dallas Woods and more.