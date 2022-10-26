Bikini Kill announce full Australian tour dates for 2023

Bikini Kill have shared a full run of headlining Australian tour dates, following their announcement on the lineups for both Golden Plains and Mona Foma earlier this month.

The tour, announced today (October 27), will see the reunited riot grrrl band play additional shows in Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney. A pre-sale for the band’s Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne shows will run tomorrow (October 28) from 9am local time, prior to A general sale commencing on Monday October 31. Ticketing info for Brisbane can be found here, while tickets for Adelaide and Melbourne can be accessed here and here, respectively.

As for Perth, the band’s show at The Rechabyte – announced as part of this year’s Perth Festival – will go on sale at 12pm on Thursday November 3, with tickets available from the festival’s website. Finally, the Sydney Opera House show will go on sale at 9am on Friday November 4. Ticketing information is available via the Sydney Opera House website.

Next year’s run will mark Bikini Kill’s second tour of Australia, with their first coming as part of Summersault Festival over the 1995/1996 new-year period. The festival, as documented in the new Powerhouse Museum exhibition Unpopular, included bands such as the Foo Fighters, Sonic Youth and Beck.

It also featured Pavement – who will also appear at Mona Foma on their upcoming tour – as well as the Beastie Boys, marking the first time Bikini Kill frontwoman Kathleen Hanna would meet her husband-to-be, Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz.

Hanna has toured Australia twice between Bikini Kill’s 1997 split and their 2019 reunion – with Le Tigre at the 2005 Big Day Out, and a headlining tour with The Julie Ruin (which also featured Bikini Kill bassist Kathi Wilcox) in 2014. The latter band were meant to return to Australia in 2017 as part of that year’s Laneway Festival, but pulled out due to what was described as an “unanticipated and unavoidable medical conflict”.

Bikini Kill’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Sunday 26 – Hobart, MONA Lawns

MARCH

Wednesday 1 – Perth, The Rechabyte

Friday 3 – Brisbane, The Tivoli

Sunday 5 – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Wednesday 8 – Melbourne, Forum Theatre

Saturday 11 – Meredith, Golden Plains Festival

Monday 13 – Sydney, Sydney Opera House Concert Hall