Bikini Kill members announce charity album featuring The Linda Lindas, Kim Gordon

Bikini Kill’s guitarist Erica Dawn Lyle and drum tech Vice Cooler (who also drums in The Raincoats) have announced a benefit compilation featuring contributions from The Linda Lindas and Kim Gordon.

Bikini Kill vocalist Kathleen Hanna features on the album’s first single ‘Mirrorball’, which can be heard below.

‘Land Trust: Benefit for NEFOC’ is released June 3 on Bandcamp and all funds raised will go towards Northeast Farmers Of Colour Land Trust.

“This is the very, very rare benefit album where no one just sent in some crappy B-side,” Hanna said in a statement. “All the songs are fucking great and the performers really put their hearts into it. It’s a testament to Erica and Vice doing a phenomenal job bringing people together.” Listen to ‘Mirrorball’ below.

<a href="https://ericadawnlylevicecooler.bandcamp.com/album/land-trust-benefit-for-nefoc">LAND TRUST: BENEFIT FOR NEFOC by Erica Dawn Lyle + Vice Cooler</a>

The project started during COVID after Bikini Kill’s 2020 tour was postponed.“People were trying to figure out how to help each other,” Lyle said. “I thought ‘all the musicians are home right now. It would probably be easy for us to do something quickly—because everybody, everywhere, is trying to find a way to help’.”

Once the pair had twelve demos for the planned benefit record, they started reaching out to possible collaborators. “Working on these songs everyday with Vice—and the hope that others would work with us—was like an anchor for me during that really difficult era,” Lyle said.

The finished record includes tracks with The Linda Lindas, Kim Gordon and Phoebe Bridgers’ bassist Emily Retsas and was described by Lyle as “this all-ages show for feminist rockers.”

‘Land Trust: Benefit For NEFOC’ tracklisting

1. ‘Decoder Ring’ (featuring Katie Alice Greer)

2. ‘Lost In Thought’ (featuring The Linda Lindas with Kathi Wilcox)

3. ‘Mirrorball’ (featuring Kathleen Hanna)

4. ‘Debt Collector’ (featuring Kim Gordon)

5. ‘Soul Fire Farm’ (featuring Alice Bag andEmily Retsas)

6. ‘The Immortals’ (featuring Brontez Purnell)

7. ‘Can’t Fight Me’ (featuring Ah-Mer-Ah-Su)

8. ‘Agave’ (featuring The Raincoats)

9. ‘Break a Window’ (featuring Rachel Aggs and Emily Retsas)

10. ‘Flashes of Knowing’ (featuring Christina Billotte)

11. ‘Cracks In the Ceiling’ (featuring Ali Carter and Emily Retsas)

12. ‘Star Fuck’ (featuring Louisahhh)

13. ‘Bodies’ (featuring Kelley Deal, Emily Retsas and Sarah Register)

14. ‘PS Forever’ (featuring Satomi Matsuzaki)

15. ‘Never Was’ (featuring Ivy Jeanne and Mike Watt)

16. ‘Hearing Myself Again’ (featuring Palberta, Emily Retsas and Anne Wood)

After delaying their 2020 tour, Bikini Kill will return to Europe next month – check out dates below.

Bikini Kill will play:

JUNE

05 – Bologna, Locomotiv (Italy)

06 – Milan, Magnolia (Italy)

08 – Paris, Trabendo (France)

10 – Brussels, Botanique (Belgium)

12 – Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow (United Kingdom)

13 – London, Roundhouse (United Kingdom)