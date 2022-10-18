Bikini Kill, Peaches, Angel Olsen and more join Mona Foma 2023 line-up

Mona Foma have announced a new round of artists performing as part of the music program for its 2023 edition – with reunited riot grrrl pioneers Bikini Kill, electro-pop producer Peaches and singer-songwriter Angel Olsen among the new acts confirmed.

Other newly-announced acts for the Tasmanian festival’s 2023 program – which will run throughout Launceston from February 17 to 19, and Hobart from February 24 to 26 – include Parisian artist Perturbator, New Zealand jangle-pop band The Chills, and British writer and musician Kae Tempest.

The Chills will open the Launceston leg of Mona Foma on February 17, while Tempest will perform the following evening to showcase songs from latest album ‘The Line Is a Curve’. Perturbator, meanwhile, will perform tracks from most recent album ‘Lustful Sacraments’ on February 19.

Peaches will perform a belated 20th anniversary celebration of her second album ‘The Teaches Of Peaches’ in Hobart on February 24. The following evening, Olsen will perform a double-bill with the previously-announced Pavement, whose Hobart show forms part of the Australian leg of their reunion world tour.

Bikini Kill, meanwhile, will play their first Australian show in over 25 years on February 26, with more to be announced. The band, along with Olsen, were also recently announced as part of the line-up for next year’s Golden Plains Festival in Victoria. Tickets for the newly-announced Mona Foma shows will go on sale next Monday (October 24) at 9am.

Bon Iver was announced as the festival’s first act back in August. Justin Vernon and co. will perform in Hobart on February 21. Mona Foma’s full program will be announced on November 28.

Dark Mofo, Mona Foma’s winter sister festival, announced dates for its 2023 edition earlier this month. Next year’s program will run from June 8 to 22, and will be the last to feature longstanding creative director Leigh Carmichael at the helm.