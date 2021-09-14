Billie Eilish agreed to wear Met Gala dress if designer went fur-free

Billie Eilish has revealed that she struck a deal with the designers of her dress for last night’s (September 13) Met Gala, saying she would wear their brand if they made their future clothes completely fur-free.

At last night’s ceremony in New York, Eilish wore a custom dress made by designers Oscar de la Renta especially for the occasion.

In a new Instagram post sharing photos from the event, the singer revealed that she agreed to wear the brand’s clothes if they would commit to using no animal fur in their clothes moving forwards.

“Thank you Oscar de la Renta for designing this BEAUTIFUL dress and bringing my ideas and vision to life,” she wrote. “It was an honour to wear this dress knowing that going forward oscar de la renta will be completely fur-free!!!!”

“I am beyond thrilled that @fernandogarciam1205 and @tokibunbun and the entire team heard me on this issue, and have now made a change that makes an impact for the greater good, not only for animals but also for our planet and environment too.

“I’m honoured to have been a catalyst and to have been heard on this matter. i urge all designers to do the same.”

Speaking to The New York Times, the fashion brand’s chief executive Alex Boden said that it was his conversation with Eilish that made the brand fully commit to going fur-free.

“I thought a lot about what Oscar said — he was a big fan of fur, by the way — that the one thing he really worried about in the fashion business was his eye getting old,” Bolen said.

In the same piece, Eilish added that it is “shocking that wearing fur isn’t completely outlawed at this point in 2021”.

Eilish, who is vegan, has previously shared her anger at those who wear fur for fashion. In 2019, she called those who wear mink fur “disgusting.”

In reference to a video of a mink hiding in a tree stump which went viral on Twitter, Eilish said: “Just so you know…this is a mink. You b******s getting mink lashes and mink slippers disgust me lol.” She added: “Where yo heart at?”

Earlier that year, Eilish, called out the meat and dairy industries for “torturing animals” in response to an Instagram post which allegedly showed workers at Fair Oaks Farm in Indiana kicking and pushing new-born calves onto the floor.

Eilish said: “I keep my mouth shut most of the time about this because I believe everyone should do eat and say whatever they want…And I don’t feel the need to shove what I believe in, in anyone’s face.”

Elsewhere at the Met Gala, Nicki Minaj revealed that she skipped the ceremony out of concern for her infant son’s health, and that “if I get vaccinated it won’t [be] for the Met [Gala].”