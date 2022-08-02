Billie Eilish announces Australian and New Zealand tour supports, more tickets released

Billie Eilish has announced the supports for the Australian and New Zealand leg of her ‘Happier Than Ever’ world tour, alongside the release of new tickets for all previously sold-out shows.

Throughout September, Eilish will play three shows each at Auckland’s Spark Arena, Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena and Brisbane Entertainment Centre, with four shows at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena and two at RAC Arena in Perth. New tickets for all sold-out shows, which have been allotted due to “updated production information”, are on sale now – find them here.

Special guests have also been revealed, with US bedroom pop artist Dora Jar and Zambian-Australian rapper Sampa the Great splitting up the opening duties throughout the run. Dora Jar will perform at all Auckland dates, two Sydney dates, one Brisbane date and two Melbourne dates, while Sampa will perform one show in Sydney, two in Brisbane, two in Melbourne, and both Perth dates. See the full distribution below.

The Australian and New Zealand dates will conclude Eilish’s world tour in support of second album ‘Happier Than Ever’, which began in February and has thus far spanned over 50 dates across North America, Europe and the UK. Among those were a headlining set at this year’s Coachella, along with a performance at Glastonbury.

‘Happier Than Ever’ arrived in July of last year after being previewed with singles ‘My Future’, ‘Therefore I Am’, ‘Your Power’, ‘Lost Cause’ and ‘NDA’. In a five-star review of ‘Happier Than Ever’, NME said the album “fully establishes Billie Eilish as one of her generation’s most significant pop artists – and, better still, does so without repeating a single trick from the debut that turned her life upside down”.

Billie Eilish’s 2022 Australian and New Zealand tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Thursday 8 to Saturday 10 – Auckland, Spark Arena (with Dora Jar)

Tuesday 13, Wednesday 14 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena (with Dora Jar)

Thursday 15 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena (with Sampa the Great)

Saturday 17, Sunday 18 – Brisbane, Entertainment Centre (with Sampa the Great)

Monday 19 – Brisbane, Entertainment Centre (with Dora Jar)

Thursday 22, Friday 23 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (with Dora Jar)

Saturday 24, Monday 26 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (with Sampa the Great)

Thursday 29, Friday 30 – Perth, RAC Arena (with Sampa the Great)