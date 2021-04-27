Billie Eilish announces second album ‘Happier Than Ever’

Billie Eilish has confirmed that her second album ‘Happier Than Ever’ will arrive this summer.

The pop star announced the ‘When We All Fall Asleep…’ follow-up after billboards featuring the forthcoming record’s title and release date of July 30 popped up in cities across the globe.

“MY NEW ALBUM ‘Happier Than Ever’ OUT JULY 30TH! this is my favorite thing i’ve ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it,” Eilish wrote on Instagram today (April 27).

“I can’t even tell you. i’ve never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel.”

The singer also revealed that she will share a new single from the album this Thursday (April 29) at 5pm BST. You can see the post below, and pre-order/pre-save the full record here.

‘Happier Than Ever’ will contain 16 tracks, including the previously-released singles ‘Therefore I Am’ and ‘My Future’. Song titles such as ‘Everybody Dies’, ‘I Didn’t Change My Number’, ‘Lost Cause’ and ‘NDA’ also appear on the tracklisting – see that below.

According to a press release, the upcoming album was written by Eilish alongside her brother and collaborator Finneas – who also produced the LP in Los Angeles. It adds that ‘Happier Than Ever’ does not feature any outside songwriters or producers.

1. Getting Older

2. I Didn’t Change My Number

3. Billie Bossa Nova

4. My Future

5. Oxytocin

6. GOLDWING

7. Lost Cause

8. Halley’s Comet

9. Not My Responsibility

10. OverHeated

11. Everybody Dies

12. Your Power

13. NDA

14. Therefore I Am

15. Happier Than Ever

16. Male Fantasy

News of the star’s anticipated second full-length comes a day after she posted a 15-second clip of the title track, in which she’s heard singing: “When I’m away from you / I’m happier than ever…”

Eilish recently explained how the downtime afforded by the coronavirus pandemic enabled her to get back in the studio. “I don’t think I would’ve made the same album, or even the album at all, if it weren’t for COVID,” she told Stephen Colbert.

“That doesn’t mean it’s about COVID at all, it’s just that, when things are different in your life, you’re different. That’s just how it is.”

Colbert later asked in the interview if Eilish had unleashed the full capabilities of her voice on the new album, to which she replied: “There’s a couple of moments on this album where I pull some tricks out. It’s really just about what I feel like sounds good.”