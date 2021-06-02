Billie Eilish announces new single ‘Lost Cause’ is arriving later today

Billie Eilish has revealed new single ‘Lost Cause’ will arrive later today (June 2) alongside an accompanying music video.

Taking to social media, the pop star announced that the latest song to be lifted from forthcoming second album ‘Happier Than Ever’ will be released at 9AM PT (5PM BST).

The news comes less than a week after Eilish and brother/collaborator Finneas teased that a new single from the record was on the way.

Billie Eilish – "Lost Cause"

The new song and music video from the forthcoming album "Happier Than Ever" are out tomorrow at 9am PT. "Happier Than Ever" is out July 30. https://t.co/SrqlceteE4 pic.twitter.com/xOeYT9JYbr — billie eilish (@billieeilish) June 1, 2021

Advertisement

‘Lost Cause’ will mark the fourth song Eilish has shared from ‘Happier Than Ever’ ahead of its arrival next month on July 30. The record has already been previewed with the songs ‘My Future’, ‘Therefore I Am’ and ‘Your Power’.

The album, which follows the star’s 2019 debut ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, was largely recorded throughout 2020. Co-written and produced by Finneas and recorded in Los Angeles, it will not feature any external songwriters or producers.

Upon announcing ‘Happier Than Ever’ in May, Eilish described the project as “my favorite thing I’ve ever created”, adding: “I can’t even tell you. I’ve never felt so much love for a project than I do for this one. Hope you feel what I feel.”

Advertisement

Last week, Eilish added an additional London show to her 2022 UK arena tour due to an “overwhelming demand” for tickets. The singer will now perform five nights at the capital’s O2 Arena in June along with shows in Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham – see the dates here.