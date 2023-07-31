Billie Eilish announces solar power plan for Lollapalooza 2023 headline set

Billie Eilish has announced her headlining Lollapalooza set will be partially solar-powered by intelligent, zero-emission battery systems.

The pop singer shared that the climate-friendly performance is part of the Music Decarbonization Project co-founded by Eilish herself in partnership with the environmental non-profit REVERB.

According to a press release, the zero-emissions battery systems that will power her set will be supplied and managed by Overdrive Energy Solutions and will be charged via a temporary onsite “solar farm”.

The use of these battery systems will serve as a powerful demonstration of clean energy technologies that can drastically reduce live music’s greenhouse gas pollution and accelerate the shift away from fossil fuels.

REVERB Co-Founder/Co-Executive Director Adam Gardner shared in a statement: “We hope and believe this will be a watershed moment for the music industry. There are real climate solutions available right here, right now.”

He continued: “By showcasing this technology with one of the biggest artists in the world, on one of the most revered festival stages, we’re accelerating the necessary transition toward a decarbonized future, for music and beyond.”

