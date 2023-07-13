Billie Eilish searches for answers on ‘Barbie’ song ‘What Was I Made For?’

Billie Eilish has released her song for the Barbie movie soundtrack – a soft, piano-led ballad called ‘What Was I Made For?’. Check it out below.

The track was written by Eilish and her brother and collaborator Finneas especially for the soundtrack of Greta Gerwig’s new movie. Finneas also produced the song at his home studio in LA.

In the lyrics, the star candidly shares feelings of losing her purpose and not being able to enjoy life. “When did it end? / All the enjoyment / I’m sad again / Don’t tell my boyfriend,” she sings in one verse. “It’s not what he’s made for / What was I made for?”

Advertisement

Writing on Instagram, Eilish shared some insight into how the song came about. “in january greta showed me and finneas a handful of some unfinished scenes from the film; we had nooooo idea what to expect at ALLL… we were so deeeeeply moved.. that the next day we were writing and COULDNT shut up about it lolll andddddddddd ended up writing almost the entire song that night,” she shared. “to be real with you this all seemed to happen in a time when i really needed it. i’m so so thankful for that.

“This video makes me cryyyyy.. it means so much to me and i hope it will mean just as much to you. don’t have much to say other than that, i think it will speak for itself.”

The video, which was directed by Eilish, sees the singer wearing yellow and with blonde hair, sat at a desk in a wide, green-walled and floored space, looking through a box of dolls’ clothes. As the visuals progress, the room shakes, a gust of strong wind begins to wreak havoc, and rain begins to pour on her as she hurriedly tries to hang the clothes on a miniature clothes rail.

Other artists who are set to appear on the Barbie soundtrack include Sam Smith, whose song ‘Man I Am’ will represent the Kens, PinkPantheress, Charli XCX, Karol G, and Dua Lipa. Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice have also teamed up for their second collaboration on ‘Barbie World’, which features a sample of Aqua’s hit single ‘Barbie Girl’.

Advertisement

The first reactions to the Barbie movie, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, were unveiled earlier this week, with critics praising the film as “funny, bombastic and very smart”. Barbie will be released on July 21.