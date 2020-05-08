Billie Eilish says she “can’t stop listening” to The Strokes’ new album

The ‘Bad Guy’ pop star appeared on Apple Music’s Beats 1 station this week to discuss her upcoming radio series, Me & Dad Radio.

Speaking to host Zane Lowe, Eilish also touched on a range other subjects including the ongoing coronavirus crisis, postponing her scheduled live shows and the progress on new music.

At one point in the chat, the singer revealed she had been introduced to The Strokes’ sixth LP recently by her brother and collaborator Finneas. “I heard a lot of things about it and I just didn’t think to listen, just because sometimes – even if it’s something I’m interested in – I just won’t really try,” she explained.

Advertisement