Billie Eilish confirms new song to arrive next month

Billie Eilish has revealed that she plans to release a new track next month.

The singer confirmed the news while responding to questions in her Instagram stories, after one fan posted “NEW SONG ???????” Eilish replied: “November”.

When another fan requested that she “give us a color that matches the song coming in november,” Eilish shared a suitably autumnal burnt orange shade in her response. See the posts in full below.

The track is set to be the singer’s first new music since ‘My Future’, which was released in July. Prior to that, Eilish shared her record-breaking Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’ in February.

Earlier this week (October 14) Eilish urged her fans and the public at large to “please vote and wear a mask” while giving her acceptance speech for Top Female Artist at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

The 18-year-old was among the big winners at the ceremony, which was held at an empty Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Eilish picked up three awards — Top New Artist, Top Female Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album — and during her acceptance speech for Top Female Artist she reiterated the importance of both voting in next month’s US election and wearing a mask during the pandemic.

Eilish will perform a special livestream show, ‘Where Do We Go? The Livestream’, on October 24.

“[I] miss doing shows so muuuuuch,” Eilish wrote in a post about the ticketed streaming event, adding that she “can’t wait to be performing agaaaain” for her fans.