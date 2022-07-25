Billie Eilish doesn’t like working in recording studios: “It truly gives me social anxiety”

Billie Eilish has spoken about her dislike of working in recording studios.

The pop star said in a new interview that she doesn’t enjoy “the vibe of studios” where it’s often windowless and is easy to bump into other artists.

She told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: “I don’t like studios. I don’t like sessions. I don’t like [that] there’s a runner and he asks you what kind of food you want at so-and-so and he asks you if you want a La Croix.

“I really have never liked the vibe of studios. There’s no windows. It smells like weed. There’s other artists there – you bump into them, you look stupid. Then you’re embarrassed that they saw you when you looked stupid. I don’t know, it freaks me out. It truly gives me social anxiety.”

Eilish’s comments follow a recent photo that she shared of herself and her brother/co-writer/co-producer Finneas in a studio. It wasn’t clear from the image if the pair were laying down music at their home recording studio or at a shared space.

She dropped a two-track collection called ‘Guitar Songs’ featuring songs ‘TV’ and ‘The 30th’ a few days later.

Elsewhere in the interview with Lowe, Eilish said that she has “no idea” about what the future holds for her career.

“‘I have no idea what is to come. That’s what so interesting about thinking about, ‘Would you ever do this and that’, because we all as people feel like we’re all going to be the same thing always, forever, and it’s just not realistic,” Eilish said. “I did work with a lot of people for a couple of years, and I just really didn’t enjoy it, honestly. I just don’t.

“Finneas is so annoying. Finneas can work any time. The dude doesn’t get a break within himself, he doesn’t need it. For me, I go through phases of feeling really creative and actually getting stuff done, and then going through phases of nothing at all, musically.”

Eilish also said with the release of her two new tracks that she’s “going to hopefully make another album in the next year”.