Billie Eilish dyed her hair blonde because of a fan’s photo edit

Billie Eilish has said that she decided to dye her hair blonde after seeing a picture of herself that had been edited by a fan.

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the singer was asked about her new look, which saw her depart from her established green and black hair.

“I’ve been wanting it blonde for a while,” Eilish said. “Then I saw a fan edit when I had green hair. It was me with whatever hair colour I had, and they just edited blonde hair on me and I was like: ‘Ah, it’s so sick, I want it!’”

She added that she was initially sceptical about dying her hair blonde because it was previously in “bad condition”.

“I thought I would burn it all off if I tried, but I did it.”

Eilish debuted her new look as she announced her second album ‘Happier Than Ever’ last month with new single ‘Your Power’. She then appeared on the cover of Vogue, a picture of which saw her break an Instagram record for the second time.

Last week, meanwhile, Eilish hit back at an article accusing her of “selling out” by taking part in the Vogue photoshoot.

On her Instagram story, Eilish re-posted an altered graphic of a headline from a Daily Mail article that originally read: “Proof that money can make you change your values and ‘sell out’: Billie Eilish shocks fans by swapping baggy clothes for lingerie in Vogue — despite years of vowing to ‘hide her body.’”

The graphic’s creator Emily Clarkson wrote “fixed it for ya”, crossing out part of the headline and highlighting the word “vow” which Clarkson said “[implies] she’s committing some mortal sin and [let] her fans down.”