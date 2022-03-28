Billie Eilish and Finneas win their first Oscar for ‘No Time To Die’

Billie Eilish and Finneas won their first Oscar tonight (March 27) for their Bond theme tune ‘No Time To Die’.

This year is the first time that the sibling musicians have been nominated for one of the prestigious statuettes, with them taking home the award for Best Original Song.

Eilish and Finneas beat the likes of Beyoncé, Van Morrison, Reba McEntire and Lin-Manuel Miranda to the trophy. Eilish is now reportedly the youngest person to win the “triple crown” of film music, having won an Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe for ‘No Time To Die’.

Collecting the prize, Eilish said between laughter: “This is so unbelievable I could scream.” She continued to thank the team behind the latest Bond movie, No Time To Die, highlighting one of their collaborators. “Johnny Marr for taking our song and making it worthy of James Bond,” she said.

And the Oscar for Best Original Song goes to Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell for "No Time To Die" from 'No Time to Die.' Congratulations #Oscars pic.twitter.com/dNQXeZ1M8p — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

Finneas added: “Lastly we want to thank our parents who have always been our biggest inspirations and heroes. We love you as parents and we love you as real people too. Thank you to the Academy.”

The pair also performed ‘No Time To Die’ at the event, backed by string players and percussionists. As Eilish sang from the centre of the stage, laser-like beams of light moved slowly around her.

Other performances on the night came from Beyoncé, who performed King Richard’s ‘Be Alive’ from the tennis courts of Compton, and a surprise appearance from Megan Thee Stallion, who joined a rendition of Encanto’s ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’.

Winners at the Oscars 2022 include CODA’s Troy Kotsur, who made history as the first deaf male actor to take home an Oscar, Questlove for Summer Of Soul, The Long Goodbye, King Richard’s Will Smith and more. You can catch up with all of the winners from the event here.