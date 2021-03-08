Billie Eilish granted five-year restraining order against stalker who camped outside her home

Billie Eilish has reportedly obtained a five-year civil harassment restraining order against a stalker who was camping out opposite her Los Angeles home.

According to E! News, the singer, 19, won the order after alleging that John Hearle, 23, camped outside a school across the road from her family home and perches on a fence to look into her house. He also allegedly performed a throat-slitting gesture when he saw the singer.

Eilish initially obtained a temporary restraining order last month, but she is said to have secured the five-year civil harassment order last Thursday.

In legal documents obtained by The Blast, Eilish said Hearle’s alleged activity causes her “emotional injury including fear for my safety, fear for the safety of my family, and loss of my sense of peace and tranquility and security in my home and personal space resulting from the repeated instances of harassment”.

She continued: “I no longer feel safe going outside my home and enjoying basic physical exercise in my neighbourhood, as he could attempt to approach and hurt me … Every time I see him I just want to scream.”

Last May, Eilish’s family home was also blurred on Google Street View after she obtained a restraining order against a trespasser who visited her home seven times. She was granted the temporary order against 24-year-old Prenell Rosseau.

Last month saw Eilish discussing her rise to global stardom in new AppleTV+ documentary The World’s A Little Blurry.

In a five-star review of the project, NME wrote: “Giving them [fans] access to her intimate thoughts and feelings – both lyrically and now through this documentary – is why they love her so much. Other artists prepping for their own films should take note.”