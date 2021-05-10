Billie Eilish has hit back at an article which accused her of “selling out” during her recent Vogue cover shoot.

On her Instagram story, Eilish re-posted an altered graphic of a headline from a recent Daily Mail article. The graphic was created by Emily Clarkson and has since gone viral.

Clarkson altered the Mail‘s headline, the original text of which read: “Proof that money can make you change your values and ‘sell out’: Billie Eilish shocks fans by swapping baggy clothes for lingerie in Vogue — despite years of vowing to ‘hide her body.’”

Clarkson wrote “fixed it for ya”, crossing out part of the headline and highlighting the word “vow” which Clarkson said “[implies] she’s committing some mortal sin and [let] her fans down.”

In a lengthy Instagram post, Clarkson began: “Honestly where do you start on this?? We collectively GASPED at the strength emanating from Billie in those Vogue images. Full fucking POWER a woman standing up with total body autonomy and showing herself to the world in the way that SHE wanted to.

“She hid her body for years because she didn’t want to be sexualised. She made this decision when she was a CHILD. Because she knew what grownups can be like. These decisions are ones we have all made – “school skirts mustn’t be too short or else they’ll distract the boys!!” She went to those lengths because she had to. But this society – this perverted, fucked up place, couldn’t let that be and they hounded her until they got photos of her body which they published without her consent. Those photos BLEW UP! The news was everywhere. Woman has body!!! It was like she asked us not to sexualise her and they took it as a challenge.”

Clarkson continued: “And now she’s a legal adult and she’s made another decision because that is what grownups are allowed to do (!!!!) and all of a sudden she’s a hypocrite going back on herself (note use of the word VOW, implying she’s committing some mortal sin and letting her fans down). An EXTRAORDINARY accusation when you really think about the fact she is literally 19.

“I didn’t wanna be sexualised in my school uniform (it happened anyway) but because of that I’m not allowed to ever claim any autonomy over my own body or embrace any sort of femininity?? What an extraordinary way to manipulate quite a reasonable request. This society is nuts. Keep an eye on it x.”

Eilish appeared on the front of the June 2021 issue of the fashion magazine in a shoot that she came up with the idea for.

“I love these pictures and I loved doing this shoot,” Eilish recently captioned one post of a photo from the inside of the magazine on Instagram. “Do whatever you want whenever you want. Fuck everything else,” she wrote.

Eilish also addressed body shaming in the original Vogue article, saying: “My thing is that I can do whatever I want.

“It’s all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, fuck it – if you feel like you look good, you look good.”

Eilish continued: “Suddenly you’re a hypocrite if you want to show your skin, and you’re easy and you’re a slut and you’re a whore. If I am, then I’m proud. Me and all the girls are hoes, and fuck it, y’know? Let’s turn it around and be empowered in that. Showing your body and showing your skin – or not – should not take any respect away from you.”

Eilish recently confirmed that her second album ‘Happier Than Ever’ will arrive this summer.