Billie Eilish has reflected on her best career decisions so far and spoken about her desire to “live in the moment”, saying that she’s currently in “the prime time of my life”.

The ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ singer was speaking to Telekom Electronic Beats for a new podcast, which was recorded recently at her LA home via video chat during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

During the interview, Eilish said that sticking to her “own ideas and treatments” for her videos and artwork, as well as keeping her music-making in-house with her brother Finneas, were among her best career decisions to date.

“I think maybe sticking to my own ideas and treatments for like videos, all my own ideas for like artwork,” she said. “I think another one is like making music with my brother, and not a bunch of randos. There’s nothing wrong with that: it’s just, for me, I don’t think it would have ended out good.”

Eilish also cited a piece of advice she once received about how saying “no” is “like the most powerful thing you can say, like no means like a million times more than yes”.

“I think my brother and I really have used that over the years and realised that it’s like, you don’t have to say yes to everything. Even if it’s going to give you way more money, it’s like you’ve got to do what you think is going to help you, or you think is right for you.”

Eilish later said in the interview that she doesn’t “want to get my hopes up” by looking too far into the future, preferring to “just live in the moment and not worry about what the future holds”.

“But not so much that I like ruin my life because of it,” she added. “I’m obviously always thinking about my actions and how they’re affecting the world and people, so I’m never going just be like, ‘Oh fuck it, I don’t care about my future.’ I really care about my future, I just don’t want to get stuck in thinking about it all the time, you know.

“I do think about it way too much [so], I think I’m better off just staying in the moment and being in what I’m in. Because I’m in, like, the prime time of my life right now, you know, I don’t want to be missing out.”

Later this month, Eilish will take part in a live-streamed concert that’s been organised by Lady Gaga in a bid to raise money for the UN Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund.