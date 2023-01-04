Billie Eilish invites young environmental activists for conversation about climate crisis

Billie Eilish invited eight young environmental activists to join her in conservation about the climate crisis.

The singer devoted part of her new cover story for Vogue to the conversation with the climate activists, all of whom were under the age of 30. It was also filmed for a ten-minute film that accompanied the written feature.

The activists in question include Tori Tsui, who has written a book on the climate crisis and mental health that is set to be published this year, and Ryan Berberet, who led a climate strike at her high school and has campaigned for California governor Gavin Newsom to declare a climate emergency.

The others present were environmental educator Isaias Hernandez, aka Queer Brown Vegan; model and Indigenous rights activist Quannah Chasinghorse; Fridays for Future organizer and Re-Earth Initiative cofounder Xiye Bastida; sustainable clothing designer and animator Maya Penn; Nalleli Cobo, who helped pressure Big Oil to close down a toxic well in her neighbourhood; and Wanjiku “Wawa” Gatheru, a Rhodes Scholar and the founder of Black Girl Environmentalist.

The group discussed topics such as the urgency of tackling the climate crisis, food insecurity, climate anxiety and their hopes for the future. “I feel like I don’t deserve to be here,” Eilish remarks at the beginning of the film. “I don’t know much. I’m just learning.”

Elsewhere in the feature, Eilish talked about her own efforts towards saving the planet. “I’ve spent all of my effort trying not to be in people’s faces about it,” she said. “Because people don’t respond well to that. It makes the causes that you believe in look bad, because you’re, like, annoying the shit out of everybody.”

“I don’t want to be parading around like, ‘Look at me! I’m making a difference’,” she continued. “I just want to be making the difference and shutting the fuck up about it.”

Eilish previously held a multi-day climate-focused event called ‘Overheated’ at The O2 in London to coincide with the UK dates of her ‘Happier Than Ever’ tour, which brought together climate activists, musicians and designers at venues across The O2 to “discuss the climate crisis and the work they are doing to make a difference”. The venue also agreed to go completely vegan for her six shows there.

Earlier today, Eilish shared a cover of Ben Folds’ deep cut ‘Still’.