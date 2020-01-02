Billie Eilish launches sustainable clothing line with H&M

Billie Eilish has again ventured into the fashion world with a new sustainable clothing line at H&M.

Eilish, who has previously worked on collections with Urban Outfitters and Bershka, has kicked off 2020 with a clothing collection made from sustainable materials.

Among the items are an oversized T-shirt, jumper and a bucket hat with her logo printed on. The line officially launched today (January 2) and is available online and in stores.

Meanwhile, the 18-year-old star recently shared the idea and inspiration behind her hit single ‘Bad Guy’ in a new interview.

The track featured on her debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ and was the song that ended Lil Nas X’s record-breaking chart run in the US with ‘Old Town Road’.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Eilish explained the premise of the song was reacting to someone acting like a “tough guy”.

“It’s like, ‘OK if you’re gonna be that then I’m gonna be all types of fake too,” she said. “Great, I’m the bad type, the make your momma sad type, make your girlfriend mad type – which I’m not that, but if you can be fake with everyone and try to prove that you’re something that you’re not then I can do it too,” she said.

The musician went on to explain the shifts in the song, saying: “I had been inspired by this song called ‘Never’ by JID and this song called ‘Stuck In The Mud’ by Isaiah Rashad that kind of stop for like five seconds in the middle and then start this new song that’s shorter. I thought it was so interesting.”