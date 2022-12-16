Film of Billie Eilish’s The O2 concerts to air in cinemas for one night only

A film capturing footage from Billie Eilish’s concerts at London’s The O2 this summer will be aired in cinemas for one night only next month.

The pop star held six headline shows at the London arena in June as part of her ‘Happier Than Ever’ world tour, with the dates straddling her historic Glastonbury headline performance.

Now, Billie Eilish Live At The O2 (Extended Cut) will take fans back to those gigs. The film will be shown in cinemas across the world on January 27, 2023, and will include 30 minutes of previously unreleased footage featuring six unseen songs.

“I’ve always wanted to make a music film that truly captures the energy of my live show,” Eilish said in a press release. “These past 16 months have been so special to me, to be able to be back out on the road, performing live and sharing rooms with so many amazing people all over the world. This film is a visual live experience and keepsake for us all, celebrating everything that I love about this tour, and most of all, everyone who came out to see me. This is my thank you.”

Billie Eilish Live At The O2 (Extended Cut) will be shown in cinematic 4K with Dolby Atmos sound (where available). The original version of the film was live-streamed as part of the Apple Music Live series and was recently nominated at the 2023 Grammys for Best Music Film.

Tickets for the cinematic event will go on sale at 2pm GMT next week (December 21) here. Watch a trailer for the film above.

Eilish is currently wrapping up the ‘Happier Than Ever’ tour with three nights at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. At the second show last night (December 15), the star was joined on stage by Phoebe Bridgers, who duetted on her own song ‘Motion Sickness’ with Eilish, and Dave Grohl, who aided a cover of Foo Fighters’ ‘My Hero’.

The first gig on Tuesday (December 13) saw Eilish bring out Labrinth to perform his song ‘Mount Everest’ and the Euphoria soundtrack cut ‘I’ve Never Felt So Alone’.