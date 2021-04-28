Listen to a snippet of Billie Eilish’s new single ‘Your Power’, out tomorrow

Billie Eilish has shared a preview of her imminent new single ‘Your Power’ – check out the video below.

The song will appear on the pop star’s 16-track second album ‘Happier Than Ever’ (released July 30), and comes after last year’s cuts ‘Therefore I Am’ and ‘My Future’.

Upon announcing the details of her ‘When We All Fall Asleep…’ follow-up yesterday (April 27), Eilish told fans that her next single from the record would arrive tomorrow (April 29) at 5pm BST.

Taking to social media this evening (April 28), the singer posted a nine-second aerial shot from the official ‘Your Power’ video. The brief clip suggests the song will be a stripped-back, acoustic guitar-driven ballad.

Eilish wrote as the caption that both the visuals and track will arrive tomorrow evening – see the tweet below.

Billie Eilish – “Your Power”

The new song and music video from the forthcoming album “Happier Than Ever” are out tomorrow at 9am PT. pic.twitter.com/cOlOilxpgp — billie eilish (@billieeilish) April 28, 2021

‘Happier Than Ever’ will contain 16 songs, including the aforementioned singles as well as ‘Everybody Dies’, ‘I Didn’t Change My Number’, ‘Not My Responsibility’, ‘Lost Cause’ and ‘NDA’.

According to a press release, the upcoming album was written by Eilish alongside her brother and collaborator Finneas – who also produced the LP in Los Angeles. It adds that the project does not feature contributions from any outside songwriters or producers.

Eilish has described ‘Happier Than Ever’ as “my favorite thing I’ve ever created”, adding that she is “excited and nervous and EAGER” for everyone to hear it.

She continued: “I can’t even tell you. i’ve never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel.”