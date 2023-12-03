Billie Eilish on being attracted to women: “Wasn’t it obvious?”

Billie Eilish has comment her recent coming out as attracted to women.

The 21-year-old popstar revealed to Variety last month that she was “attracted to [women] for real,” going on to say: “I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life. I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”

Now, Eilish has commented on her decision to open up about her sexuality. In a red carpet interview for the Variety Hitmakers event, an interviewer asked the musician whether she meant to come out. Eilish said: “I didn’t, but I kinda thought, wasn’t it obvious? I didn’t realize people didn’t know.”

Advertisement

Eilish, whose Barbie soundtrack song ‘What Was I Made For’ was honoured with the film song of the year award with her brother Finneas, further said she doesn’t “believe” in coming out.

“I just don’t really believe in it,” she explained. “I’m just like, why can’t we just exist? I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I just didn’t talk about it. Whoops. But … I saw the article and I was like, ‘Oh! I guess I came out today!’”

“It’s exciting to me because I guess people didn’t know, so it’s cool that they know,” the singer continued. “But ooh, I’m nervous talking about it.”

“I am for the girls,” she concluded.

In the same Variety cover story, Eilish also spoke out against the sexualisation of her body throughout her career. The musician donned her trademark baggy clothing as a teenager to avoid comments about her body, which she says only led to more speculation about her physique.

Advertisement

“I wasn’t trying to have people not sexualize me, but I didn’t want people to have access to my body, even visually,” she said. “I wasn’t strong enough and secure enough to show it. If I had shown it at that time, I would have been completely devastated if people had said anything.”

She continued: “I have big boobs. I’ve had big boobs since I was nine years old, and that’s just the way I am. That’s how I look. You wear something that’s at all revealing, and everyone’s like, ‘Oh, but you didn’t want people to sexualize you?’”

Eilish finished by saying: “You can suck my ass! I’m literally a being that is sexual sometimes. Fuck you!”

In other news, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo have been announced as the final musical guests for 2023 on Saturday Night Live.