Billie Eilish on coronavirus lockdown: “I’ve been enjoying being alone”

Billie Eilish has opened up on staying at home with her family, as the US continues to battle coronavirus.

The singer has been isolating at home with her parents in a bid to battle the spread of the deadly disease, but says she’s been largely enjoying the experience so far.

She told the ‘Telekom Electronic Beats’ podcast, which was recorded via video chat: “I’ve been really enjoying being alone. I feel like everybody on the Internet has been on FaceTime all day long with their friends.

“I love my friends, I can’t wait to see them, I do miss them a lot, but at the same time, I’m good. I’m good being alone – I like being alone.”

Speaking of returning to everyday life when the lockdown is eventually lifted, she added: “As soon as we can see people again and go out, we’re going to be so happy and grateful.

“And in about three days, we’re all going to take it for granted again.

“That’s the way people work. It’s the way humans are made, You miss something so bad once you don’t have it. You never think about it when you have it.”

During the same interview, Eilish said that sticking to her “own ideas and treatments” for her videos and artwork, as well as keeping her music-making in-house with her brother Finneas, were among her best career decisions to date.

Later this month, Eilish will take part in a live-streamed concert that’s been organised by Lady Gaga in a bid to raise money for the UN Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund.