Billie Eilish on her new ‘Happier Than Ever’ concert film: “I owed Los Angeles some love”

Billie Eilish has spoken about her love for Los Angeles ahead of the release of her new concert film, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles.

The forthcoming “cinematic concert experience”, which will premiere on Disney+, is set for release on September 3 to further promote her second studio album ‘Happier Than Ever’.

Directed by Robert Rodriguez and co-directed by Oscar-winner Patrick Osborne, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles will see Eilish performing all of ‘Happier Than Ever’ at the Hollywood Bowl with special guests Finneas, the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic (conducted by Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel) and the Brazilian guitarist Romero Lubambo.

Speaking to Good Morning America yesterday (August 25), Eilish said that the film will “tell a story” about her album.

Speaking about her hometown of LA, Eilish told GMA that the city “formed me, it made me who I am and gave me the opportunities that I got. I don’t think I’d have any of the same anything if it wasn’t for my hometown”.

“I owed Los Angeles some love,” she added.

Eilish will embark on a UK tour in June 2022, with the artist recently announcing Jessie Reyez, Jungle, Arlo Parks and Girl In Red as her support acts.

You can see Eilish’s upcoming UK live dates below.

June 2022

Friday 3 – Belfast, SSE Arena (with Jessie Reyez)

Saturday 4 – Dublin, 3Arena (with Jessie Reyez)

Sunday 5 – Dublin, 3Arena (with Jungle)

Tuesday 7 – Manchester, AO Arena (with Jessie Reyez)

Wednesday 8 – Manchester, AO Arena (with Jungle)

Friday 10 – London, The O2 (with Jessie Reyez)

Saturday 11 – London, The O2 (with Jessie Reyez)

Sunday 12 – London, The O2 (with Jessie Reyez)

Tuesday 14 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro (with Jessie Reyez)

Wednesday 15 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena (with Jessie Reyez)

Thursday 16 – London, The O2 (with Jungle)

Saturday 25 – London, The O2 (with Arlo Parks)

Sunday 26 – London, The O2 (with Girl In Red)