Billie Eilish says Childish Gambino is “one of her all time favourite creators”

Billie Eilish has expressed her admiration for Childish Gambino, describing him as “one of my all-time favourite creators”.

Read More: Every single Billie Eilish song ranked in order of greatness

The pop star, who released her new single ‘My Future’ last week, was joined by her brother and collaborator Finneas for the latest edition of Me & Dad Radio on Friday (July 31).

“This is our Finneas episode – full of childhood bops, some inspirational songs me and Finneas have loved over the years, some songs we’ve shown each other, songs that we’ve been inspired by,” Eilish told listeners.

Advertisement

The pair then played Childish Gambino’s 2011 track ‘Bonfire’, which appears on his debut album ‘Camp’.

“This is from the album I think both me and Finneas found Donald Glover through. Incredible album,” Eilish said. “The first song I heard ever from him, and was actually I think the first song I heard that was like rap, was ‘Heartbeat’ from this album.

“From then on, everybody knows that Donald Glover is like… one of my all-time favourite creators. He’s exactly everything that I idolise about a creator. He’s every single element of what I think is amazing.”

The singer added that ‘Bonfire’ contains “the most hardcore bars I’ve ever heard”, while Finneas revealed that its first line – “Okay, it’s Childish Gambino, homegirl drop it like the NASDAQ” – is their favourite lyric.

“I love that it’s three minutes long because you just rap the whole thing along, like I rap it along, and then it’s done. It’s like the whole thing, and boom,” Eilish said.

Advertisement

This comes after the singer cited Avril Lavigne as an essential artist from her younger years, hailing ‘Losing Grip’ as her “favourite Avril song ever, a very big song from my childhood”.

Meanwhile, the recently-released ‘My Future’ serves as Eilish’s first new music since her record-breaking Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’, which followed up on last year’s ‘Everything I Wanted’.