Billie Eilish opens up about “exhausting” Tourette’s Syndrome in new interview

Billie Eilish has opened up about her diagnosis of Tourette’s Syndrome in a new interview.

Eilish spoke to David Letterman as part of his My Next Guest Needs No Introduction series on Netflix. Other guests on the new series, which is streaming now on Netflix, include interviews with Will Smith, Ryan Reynolds, Kevin Durant and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

In the in-depth interview, Eilish opened up about being diagnosed with Tourettes ahed 11, as well as fame and music.

Advertisement

Speaking about her Tourette’s Syndrome, Eilish said: “What’s funny is so many people have it that you would never know,” she said, explaining that she knew several artists who also have Tourette’s Syndrome.

When Letterman asked if talking about the condition made it worse, Eilish replied: “Not at all.”

“I really love answering questions about it, because it’s very very interesting. And I am incredibly confused by it. I don’t get it.”

Eilish went on to say she had “small” tics when she was a child. “For me, they’re very exhausting” but went on to say that she had “made friends with it now”.

Earlier this month, Eilish announced details of a live stream concert ahead of her ‘Happier Than Ever’ UK and European tour.

Advertisement

The singer-songwriter will team up with her brother and collaborator Finneas at the Deutsche Telekom headquarters in Germany for the stripped-back show on June 1, which will see the pair performing tracks from Eilish’s recent album and her 2019 debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’.

“Performing is such a special thing for me, and to be able to reconnect with my fans back in Europe after so long, is huge,” Eilish said of the concert.

“In collaborating with Billie we have been given the opportunity to create an evening of optimism with one of the most inspiring talents of our generation,” added Ulrich Klenke, Chief Brand Officer at Deutsche Telekom AG.

The concert will be streamed via MagentaTV, MagentaMusik and the Telekom Electronic Beats TikTok Channel, along with a select number of venues and public events across Europe. More information about the event and how to get tickets is available here.

Eilish is also due to headline Glastonbury next month at Worthy Farm.