Billie Eilish opens up about her “ruined” 2019 Coachella performance

Billie Eilish has addressed her 2019 Coachella festival set in which she forgot lyrics and tripped up onstage.

The singer, who will headline the Californian festival this April with Kanye West and Harry Styles, spoke in an interview about the resentment she felt about the mishaps at the time.

Speaking to V Magazine (via Metro), Eilish said: “I really resent the things that were surrounding me during that period of time. I had that ruined for me by a person, but that’s ok.”

Advertisement

Eilish did not state explicitly who this “person” was but, based off scenes from her 2021 The World’s A Little Blurry documentary, she could be referring to her then-boyfriend Brandon Adams.

The singer’s Coachella performance is documented in the fly-on-the-wall film, as is her former relationship with Adams whom she split from in June 2019.

Her Coachella set saw her forget lyrics to the song ‘All The Good Girls Go To Hell’ as well as trip up on stage. She also started the set 40 minutes late.

Eilish’s new comments follow her temporarily stopping one of her live shows recently in order to check on the safety of the crowd.

While performing at Madison Square Garden in New York City last month, Eilish told her fans: “If you want to sit down, you are allowed. Go ahead, sit down, take a breath.”

Advertisement

This followed a similar incident at an Eilish concert in Atlanta, Georgia, which saw an audience member suffer a medical emergency.

Eilish halted her performance so that the fan could access an inhaler. “Can we just grab one?” she asked a crew member. Another clip saw Eilish being met with cheers after saying: “I wait for people to be OK until I keep going.”

Her second remark was interpreted by some to refer to Travis Scott, whose 2021 Astroworld 2021 headline show resulted in a fatal crowd crush that killed 10 fans.

Elsewhere, Eilish and her brother/creative partner Finneas have channelled ’00s boyband vibes on Turning Red film song ‘Nobody Like U’ – listen here.