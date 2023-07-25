Billie Eilish pays tribute to her late childhood dog, Pepper

Billie Eilish has revealed to fans that her beloved childhood dog Pepper recently passed away at 15-years-old.

The 21-year-old singer posted a heartfelt tribute for her late dog, sharing sentimental photos of a younger Eilish and her family cuddling the pitbull.

In the post, she wrote: “Pepper. my lifelong best friend. I will see you again someday sweet girl. You made it 15 years you fucking beast. I love you. Rest easy mama, I’ll miss you forever. This is a really hard day.”

On her Instagram story, she showed more photos of Pepper, calling her “an angel” and “a girl’s best friend.”

Billie Eilish via instagram stories postando lembranças de sua cachorrinha Pepper que infelizmente faleceu hoje.🥺🖤 pic.twitter.com/Zc9JNvVVng — Billie Eilish Support Br (@billiesupportbr) July 23, 2023

Fans swarmed to comfort Eilish. One commented, “I’m so so sorry, Billie, my heart’s just broken. Rest in peace, sweet girl. We’ll miss you.”

Friends of the pop star extended their well wishes in the comments. Lauren Jauregui wrote, “Sending you lots of love”, while Gracie Abrams said, “Love you so much Bil I’m so so sorry,” and Demi Lovato echoed her, posting “I’m so sorry” with a sullen face emoji.

Brother and collaborator Finneas also penned an ode to Pepper, writing: “Sweet Pepper our dog has, at the ripe old age of 15, transcended her mortal form,” he wrote. “A good, good dog who gave our family so much love and was loved by us all in equal measure.”

🚨TRISTEZA! Finneas via instagram story sobre o falecimento de Pepper.🥺😭🖤 “Doce Pepper, nossa cachorrinha, com a idade madura de 15 anos, transcendeu sua forma mortal. Uma boa cachorrinha que deu tanto amor à nossa família e foi amada por todos nós em igual medida.” pic.twitter.com/P8o0F2VV2o — Billie Eilish Support Br (@billiesupportbr) July 23, 2023

This month, Eilish featured on the soundtrack for the highly-anticipated Barbie movie, contributing the Finneas-produced, melancholic piano-led ballad ‘What Was I Made For?’ to the album.

Elsewhere, she also commented on the “infuriating” trend of fans throwing objects at performers. In recent months, Lil Nas X was thrown a sex toy whilst on stage, a fan threw their mother’s ashes at P!nk and Bebe Rexha suffered multiple facial injuries after a fan propelled their phone at the singer.

At the Barbie world premiere, Eilish told the Hollywood Reporter: “I have mixed feelings about it because when you’re up there it blows. But you know it’s out of love and they’re just trying to give you something.”

Last week, Billie Eilish joined Paramore on stage, getting to sing the band’s 2009 hit ‘All I Wanted’, a song that only made its live debut last year.

Earlier this year, Eilish shared the Labrinth collaboration ‘Never Felt So Alone’, from the Euphoria soundtrack and made her acting debut in Donald Glover’s Swarm. Last year, she revealed that she had started work on her new album – the follow-up to her acclaimed 2021 sophomore LP ‘Happier Than Ever‘.

She returns to the UK to headline Reading & Leeds festival this August. Visit here for tickets and more information.