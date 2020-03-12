Billie Eilish postpones ‘Where Do We Go?’ tour dates over coronavirus outbreak

Billie Eilish has confirmed the remaining March dates of the North American leg of her ‘Where Do We Go’ world tour have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The pop star began the run of shows in Miami on Monday (March 10). She is scheduled to play a number of gigs in April, which remain unaffected at the time of writing.

The March shows on the tour have now officially been postponed “until further notice” after earlier reports suggested all Live Nation tours could be cancelled. The ‘Where Do We Go’ tour is being promoted by Live Nation.

In a press release, Eilish said: “I’m so sad to do this but we need to postpone these dates to keep everyone safe. We’ll let you know when they can be rescheduled. Please keep yourselves healthy. I love you.”

The affected tour dates are as follows:

March 2020

13 – Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

15 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

16 – Newark, NJ, Prudential Center

18 – Washington DC, Capital One Center

19 – Boston, MA, TD Garden

20 – Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

23 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

24 – Chicago, IL, United Center

25 – Indianapolis, IN, Bankers Life Fieldhouse

27 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

28 – St Louis, MO, Enterprise Center

At present, Eilish’s UK gigs, which begin in Manchester on July 21, are set to go ahead as planned.

At the opening date of the ‘Where Do We Go?’ world tour in Miami, the singer delivered a powerful message about body shaming in a video aired during the interlude. Narrating the visuals — which present Eilish wearing a hoodie before she then strips off to her bra and sinks into water — she called out those who have body-shamed her, asking: “The body I was born with – is it not what you wanted?

“If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I’m a slut. Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why?”

Eilish is the latest musician to postpone or cancel tour dates over the coronavirus outbreak. Artists including Avril Lavigne, The Who, Green Day, Pearl Jam, My Chemical Romance, Madonna and Foals have all cancelled or postponed upcoming shows in the last few days due to the disease.