Billie Eilish, Radiohead, The Weeknd and more for Global Citizen Ukraine refugee rally

Billie Eilish, Radiohead and The Weeknd will all participate in a social media rally next weekend in a bid to urge governments and institutions to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and beyond.

The ‘Stand Up For Ukraine’ rally has been organised by Global Citizen and is due to take place on April 8.

It comes ahead of a pledging summit organised by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European Commission President Ursula von Der Leyen which will be held the following day (April 9).

Advertisement

As Global Citizen outlined in a recent article, the upcoming event “aims to mobilise significant funding to help vulnerable civilians impacted by the conflict and to support refugees everywhere”.

Funds will also be directed to aiding those in other conflict zones, including Yemen, South Sudan and Afghanistan.

“On April 8, the biggest online event Social Media Rally will support people who were forced to flee Ukraine,” Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement.

“I’m inviting everybody: musicians, actors, athletes, businessmen, politicians, everybody. Everyone who wants to join this movement and Stand Up For Ukraine.”

Joining Radiohead, Eilish and The Weeknd in getting behind the cause will be the likes of Madonna, Stevie Nicks, Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Miley Cyrus, Tame Impala, U2, Ozzy Osbourne and Katy Perry.

Advertisement

Per Global Citizen’s announcement, more than 12million people are currently in need of emergency aid – including food, water, shelter and health care – as a result of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The organisation states that the conflict has killed more than 1,900 civilians so far, “and made entire cities unlivable through the destruction of apartment blocks, key infrastructure, and health care facilities”.

Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen, explained: “There is no doubt that the conflict in Ukraine has led to a humanitarian crisis – members of Global Citizen saw this ourselves at the Ukrainian-Polish border.

“More than 3 million refugees have fled their homes, with millions more likely on their way. Global Citizen has a history of responding rapidly to humanitarian crises, and this is no different.”

Evans added: “We’re calling for an immediate end to this crisis, and the provision of immediate financing to support refugee relief efforts not just in Ukraine but around the world.”

Many of the acts participating in the ‘Stand Up For Ukraine’ rally have condemned Russia and spoken out in support of the Ukrainian people. Elton John said he was “heartbroken” over the “nightmare” that civilians were facing, while Miley Cyrus called for “an immediate end to this violence”.

Elsewhere, The Weeknd told fans he was “pray[ing] for everyone’s safety” last month as he postponed a planned announcement due to the crisis. Stevie Nicks, meanwhile, shared a story about a “new friend” who was fleeing the war.

“This is Hitler coming back to haunt us,” the Fleetwood Mac singer wrote. “In one evening – until now, an entire sovereign country has been full on invaded. How dare he.”

Tonight (March 29) ITV will air the Concert For Ukraine show in aid of the Disasters Emergency Committee‘s (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. It’ll feature performances from Ed Sheeran, Manic Street Preachers, Anne-Marie and more.

You can donate here to the Red Cross to help those impacted by the conflict, or via a number of other ways through Choose Love.