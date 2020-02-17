News Music News

Billie Eilish reacts to Justin Bieber’s tearful vow to protect her against fame

"If she ever needs me I’m going to be here for her"

Will Richards
Billie Eilish
Justin Bieber has vowed to protect Billie Eilish. Credit: Getty

Billie Eilish has responded after Justin Bieber gave a tearful vow to protect her against the pitfalls of fame in a new interview.

Bieber was talking to Zane Lowe for Apple Music’s Beats 1 when he was asked by Lowe about his friendship with Eilish.

Getting visibly emotional, Bieber said: “I don’t know how many opportunities I’m going to get. We never know how many opportunities we’re going to get with anybody.

“I’m tearing up thinking about it, just with the Kobe situation, you know,” he continued, referencing mortality and the late basketball star.

Bieber added he “definitely” feels protective of Eilish, saying that he doesn’t want her to fall into the same traps as he did after finding fame as a young teenager. Bieber recently opened up about his previous addiction battle, saying: “People don’t know how serious it got.”

Bieber continued: “It was hard for me being that young and being in the industry and not knowing where to turn and everyone telling me they loved me and you know, just turning their back on you in a second.”

Referencing Eilish, he said: “I just kind of let her do her thing and if she ever needs me I’m going to be here for her.”

Billie responded to the interview on Instagram, sharing a clip from it alongside photos of her as a child in a Justin Bieber shirt and her bedroom wall, filled with Bieber posters.

View this post on Instagram

stream changes

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) on

The post was simply captioned “stream changes”, the new album Bieber released last week. NME gave the album a two-star review.

Billie Eilish won Best Song In The World for ‘Bad Guy’ at last week’s NME Awards 2020. Watch her acceptance speech above.

