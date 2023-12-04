Billie Eilish responds to Variety “outing her”: “I like boys and girls, leave me alone about it please”

Billie Eilish has responded to Variety “outing her” in a recent interview.

The popstar recently told Variety in a cover story that she was “attracted to [women] for real.” She later confirmed her sexuality in a further interview for the publication’s Hitmakers event, where she received the Film Song of the Year Award. On the red carpet, she admitted that she “didn’t” mean to come out: “I kinda thought, wasn’t it obvious?”

“It’s exciting to me because I guess people didn’t know, so it’s cool that they know,” the singer continued. “But ooh, I’m nervous talking about it.”

Now, the singer has commented on Variety‘s red carpet interview in an Instagram post: “thanks variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters i like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares stream “what was i made for”

It was also revealed the singer lost Instagram followers since having her sexuality revealed. According to social media statistic platform Social Blade, Eilish lost 100,000 followers since November 13, when her Variety cover story came out.

There, she spoke about her hit song ‘What Was I Made For’, written for the Barbie movie soundtrack, and her relationship with women in general: “I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life. I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”

In the same Variety cover story, Eilish also spoke about the early sexualisation of her body. The musician donned her trademark baggy clothing as a teenager to avoid comments about her body, which she says only led to more speculation about her physique.

She said: “I have big boobs. I’ve had big boobs since I was nine years old, and that’s just the way I am. That’s how I look. You wear something that’s at all revealing, and everyone’s like, ‘Oh, but you didn’t want people to sexualize you?’”

Eilish finished by saying: “You can suck my ass! I’m literally a being that is sexual sometimes. Fuck you!”

