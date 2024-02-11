Billie Eilish reveals what Miley Cyrus asked her backstage at the Grammys

Billie Eilish has shared what she discussed with Miley Cyrus backstage at last weekend’s Grammy Awards.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 66th Grammy ceremony last Sunday (February 4) Eilish opened up about what she’d been caught talking to the ‘Wrecking Ball’ star about.

“Not to blow up her spot, but she was asking me if I also feel that – when I get up on stage – I say the dumbest shit I could possibly say?,” Eilish began. “Absolutely, 100 per cent. She was like, ‘Why was I saying all that?'”

Billie said she told Cyrus: “Sorry, Miley, but I feel the same. I always get up there, and I just poop out of my mouth.”

Cyrus won her first Grammy this year, picking up Record Of The Year for her colossal hit ‘Flowers’. In her acceptance speech, she said: “This award is amazing, but I really hope that it doesn’t change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday. Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in the world is spectacular, so please don’t think that this is important.” She also performed the song for the first time on television.

Billie won Song Of The Year and Best Song Written For Visual Media for her song, ‘What Was I Made For?’, from the Barbie soundtrack. She dedicated her award to the film’s director Greta Gerwig, saying: “This was all because of Greta. She deserves it as much as we do.”

When talking about her upcoming third album, Eilish said: “I do have that. It’s for sure on the way soon.” Her brother and collaborator FINNEAS added the record is “about 99 per cent done.”

Back in December, Eilish confirmed the album was “almost done,” and that fans will know more “at some point.”

The last album Eilish released was ‘Happier Than Ever’. NME awarded the album a perfect score, saying: “Tackling fame and misogyny with old-timey Hollywood glamour, the star has repeated the success of her stellar debut – without repeating any of its tricks.”

In her chat with Entertainment Tonight, Eilish sympathised with fans and said she understood their frustration in the wait for new material.

“I know we’ve been saying that [the album’s nearly finished] for a long time but we can’t give too many details then people get excited and then they get mad,” she said.

She also explained the LP’s sound, saying it will be “a perfect representation of [our] natural progression” and is “all over the place” with “a lot of feeling.”

The 22-year-old has also been nominated for Best Original Song at the 2024 Oscars. She already won the award in 2021 for ‘No Time To Die’, the theme song for the 25th James Bond film of the same name.