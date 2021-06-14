Billie Eilish rumoured to be collaborating with Air Jordan

Billie Eilish is rumoured to be working on a new shoe collaboration with Air Jordan.

The singer has yet to officially announce or comment on any potential partnership with the sneaker brand, which is owned by Nike.

As HighSnobiety reports, rumours of an Eilish and Air Jordan collaboration have begun circulating online after a purported picture of a brown folder featuring the phrase “Billie Eilish x Nike x [Air Jordan logo]” was uploaded on the sneaker-specialist Instagram account Sole Retriever overnight.

NME has reached out to representatives of Eilish, Nike and Air Jordan for further comment on the possible new collaboration.

Eilish has previously spoken about her love of Air Jordan sneakers, telling the brand in an interview back in 2018: “One thing I love about Jordans is that there are so many of them. It’s like one, two, three, four, five, six, and it just goes on and on. It’s still going. I like that it doesn’t really have an end.

“If some person doesn’t like one, they can like another one. You can like all of them, you can hate all of them, but I love all of them, really. Each shoe is a personality in itself.”

Back in September 2020, Jordan’s VP of footwear Gentry Humphrey hinted at a possible Eilish collaboration.

“You see us doing things with folks like Aleali May, you see us, gonna be doing some things with folks like Billie Eilish,” he said. “All of their insights will provide us with an opportunity to create a definitive point of view that represents the female consumer.”

Last week Eilish was among the star names who signed a UNICEF open letter urging the Group of Seven (G7) countries to donate coronavirus vaccines to the global vaccine equity initiative COVAX