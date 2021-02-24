Billie Eilish says filming of new documentary was “very invasive but very fun”

Billie Eilish has spoken in a new interview about the three-year process of making her upcoming new documentary.

The pop star’s life and career so far is the subject of the R.J. Cutler-produced Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, which will arrive on Apple TV+ this coming Friday (February 26).

READ MORE: Every single Billie Eilish song ranked in order of greatness

Speaking on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night (February 23), Eilish described the experience of allowing a film crew to capture her life behind-the-scenes as “very invasive but very fun”.

Advertisement

She also shared a new clip from the documentary, which sees her receiving the news of her multiple Grammy nominations from her mother while in bed. You can check out the interview in full below.

“As human beings I think we all tend to feel pretty irrelevant all the time,” Eilish said of making the film. “And even though it was very invasive – and a lot [invasive] at some points, sometimes I was just like, ‘You gotta go” – it was fun.

“It was fun to have people there that are literally just there to watch you live your life, because there’s nothing like that. There’s nothing in life that is like that. I kinda loved it, to be honest with you.”

The singer explained that it was a “weird way to live”, but said that the crew were “really respectful” throughout the project: “If I was like, ‘OK I can’t do this right now’, they would just leave, which was great. And that’s so needed.”

Asked whether the film captures a true representation of the ‘real’ Billie Eilish, the star replied: “I think I am [my true self].”

Advertisement

She continued: “It’s really important to know though – as an audience member of this doc and every other doc – [to be] very conscious of the fact that it’s not everything. You’re seeing a sliver of my life at that time. There’s a ton that isn’t in there.”

Eilish went on to say that the documentary was difficult to watch as she was “super annoying” at the time of filming, adding that she was “very worried” about how the three years of filming would translate into the final cut.

“There was one point when I stopped [watching] it, screamed, got up, ran around the house, came back, pulled my pants down, ran around the house again. Oh my God! It was a lot.”

Earlier this week, Billie Eilish shared a live cut of ‘ilomilo’ from The World’s A Little Blurry.