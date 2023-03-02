Billie Eilish says she continues not to “look at” social media anymore

Billie Eilish has reiterated her desire not to look at social media anymore.

The singer-songwriter has spoken out several times about her online media presence in the past saying she previously avoided social media following comments about her body.

Now, in a new clip from an upcoming interview on Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast, which you can listen to below, Eilish aired her views on the subject yet again.

She explained: “I don’t look at it anymore. I deleted it all off my phone, which is such a huge deal for me. ‘Cause dude, you didn’t have the internet to grow up with. For me, it was such a big part of – not my childhood, I wasn’t an iPad baby, thank god – but honestly, I feel like I grew up in the perfect time of the internet that it wasn’t so internet-y, I had such a childhood, and I was doing stuff all the time.

“And then when I became a pre-teen, there were iPhones, and as I got a little older, there was all of what has become, but being a pre-teen and a teenager on the internet, those were my people, I was one of them.”

But as she became more famous and saw videos of herself online, it put her off.

“I’m a person who goes on the internet… And to change nothing about the person I am or the life that I live, and to just keep doing what I do over the years, and slowly the videos that I’m watching and the things that I see on the internet are about me. ‘Eww, stinky.’ I don’t like that,” she said.

“That’s the other thing that freaks me out about the internet is how gullible it makes you. Anything I read on the internet, I believe. Me. I know for a fact that’s stupid, and I shouldn’t do that because I have proof it’s not all true; almost none of it’s true.”

The Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast will kick off on Monday (March 6) with Norah Jones, followed by Japanese Breakfast (March 13), Neil Young (March 15), Coldplay’s Chris Martin (March 20) and Eilish and Finneas on March 27.

