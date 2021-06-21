Billie Eilish says some of the reaction to her Vogue cover was “not OK”

Billie Eilish has discussed the response to her recent British Vogue cover shoot, saying that some of the reaction was “not OK”.

The cover shoot, for the June 2021 issue of the fashion magazine, drew a lot of attention owing to Eilish’s fashion choices. A photo she shared of the cover broke the all-time record for Instagram likes, and currently sits at nearly 17 million likes.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Eilish discussed the responses to the cover shoot and how some of them weren’t to her taste.

“I saw a picture of me on the cover of Vogue [from] a couple of years ago with big, huge oversize clothes [next to the new Vogue cover]. Then the caption was like, ‘That’s called growth’,” she said.

“I understand where they’re coming from, but at the same time, I’m like, ‘No, that’s not OK. I’m not this now, and I didn’t need to grow from that’.”

Following the release of the cover, Eilish hit back at an article accusing her of “selling out” during the recent cover shoot.

On her Instagram story, Eilish re-posted an altered graphic of a headline from a recent Daily Mail article. The graphic was created by Emily Clarkson and has since gone viral.

Clarkson altered the Mail’s headline, the original text of which read: “Proof that money can make you change your values and ‘sell out’: Billie Eilish shocks fans by swapping baggy clothes for lingerie in Vogue — despite years of vowing to ‘hide her body.'”

Billie Eilish will release second album ‘Happier Than Ever’ on July 30. The singer is reportedly working with the BBC on a new project ahead of the new album’s release.