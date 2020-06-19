Billie Eilish secures permanent restraining order against man who turned up to her home

Billie Eilish has secured a permanent restraining order against a man who turned up to her home unannounced on multiple occasions.

The singer had been previously been granted a temporary restraining order against Prenell Rousseau, but it has now been extended for three years by Los Angeles County Superior Court judge Dianna Gould-Saltman.

The 24-year-old, who is originally from New York, had visited Eilish’s Los Angeles seven times on May 4/5 before he was eventually arrested for trespassing.

Advertisement

On the first occasion, he rang the doorbell and asked the singer’s father via a security camera if she lived there.

On another visit, he sat on her porch to read a book.

Rosseau was initially told he had the wrong house, but returned later the same evening, forcing Eilish’s family to call their private security firm.

According to Sky News, Eilish said in court documents: “While we waited for security, Mr Rousseau remained on our porch, sat down and began to read a book, while also continuing to engage in a periodic monologue.

Advertisement

“My father repeatedly asked him to leave, but he refused.”

The order prohibits Rousseau from harassing Eilish’s family or coming near her workplaces, but it could still be extended at a later date if necessary.

Eilish’s home was subsequently blurred from Google Street View in the wake of the original visit.