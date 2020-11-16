Billie Eilish shares behind-the-scenes clips from ‘Therefore I Am’ video shoot

Billie Eilish has shared a number of behind-the-scenes clips from the filming of the video for her latest single ‘Therefore I Am’.

The LA singer followed up July’s ‘My Future’ last week with the new track, which was accompanied by a clip that was filmed in the deserted Glendale Galleria shopping mall.

Eilish shared a number of behind-the-scenes glimpses of the ‘Therefore I Am’ video on her Instagram last night (November 15), with the musician saying that the video shoot “was so chaotic LMFAO we had so much fun”.

Among the behind-the-scenes clips shared by Eilish is one which sees the singer and a friend attempting the ‘Try Not To Sing or Dance’ challenge from TikTok — you can check out all of the BTS clips below.

Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe last week, Eilish explained how the circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic have affected her writing and recording plans this year.

“I mean, we would have made something, but it would have been completely different,” she said. “It’s not like we’re making songs about quarantine, we’re just in a different mindset than we would be otherwise and that’s just how everything is. It’s the butterfly effect.

“It’s like if you hadn’t done this three years ago, maybe you wouldn’t be doing this three years later. It’s just the way that it is. At the same time, this is the most time off I’ve ever had in my life, first of all. And especially since this all started like five years ago.”

Eilish will perform ‘Therefore I Am’ at the American Music Awards on Sunday (November 22), where she is nominated for ‘Favourite Artist – Alternative Rock’ and ‘Favourite Social Artist’.