Billie Eilish shares emotional childhood montage to mark her 18th birthday

Billie Eilish has shared a video montage of clips from her childhood on Instagram to mark her 18th birthday.

“Hi, my name is Billie, and I’m going to play a song that I made up with this guitar,” the singer says as the video begins, which shows footage from her childhood interspersed with footage of sold-out shows from around the globe in the last year. Watch it below.

Fans have been taking to social media to mark the singer’s 18th birthday, sharing photos from across her childhood.

ᶠ ᵉ ᵗ ᵘ ˢ Billie Eilish – a thread#HappyBirthdayBillie pic.twitter.com/IDVjCgdgg2 — HAPPY BIRTHDAY BILLIE ❤️🥳 (@dyingfirst1) December 18, 2019

Billie Eilish was recently awarded with NME‘s Album Of The Year for 2019 for her debut record ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’.

To coincide, she is also NME‘s Big Read this week, talking about her success over the past year and plans for new music in the near future.

Speaking of her huge hit ‘Bad Guy’, she said: “I knew I liked the song a lot, but I had no idea what to expect. When we were making that song, me and Finneas thought nobody was going to care about it. We thought they would like it but we didn’t think it would do what it did.”

Billie goes on to discuss the positive impact that climate activist Greta Thunberg is having on the world, saying: “She’s paving the way. She’s doing her thing and I feel honoured to be compared to her.

“Hopefully the adults and the old people start listening to us [about climate change] so that we don’t all die. Old people are gonna die and don’t really care if we die, but we don’t wanna die yet.”

Billie Eilish is set to head out on a massive 2020 world tour, which comes to the UK in July and finishes with four shows at The O2 in London.