Billie Eilish speaks out about her night terrors: “They really mess me up”

The singer has described the experiences as both torment and inspiration

Matthew Neale
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Billie Eilish has spoken about her struggle with night terrors, explaining how they affect her so badly that “the whole day is off sometimes” – but that the experiences have also inspired her songwriting.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Eilish was asked if she was a good sleeper. “Not at all. I have these terrifying dreams,” she explained. “Sleep paralysis, night terrors. It’s like the whole night is terrifying and then I wake up.

“They really mess me up so the whole day is off sometimes.”

The disturbances have also ended up reflected in some of her music, Eilish noted, particularly ‘Bury a Friend’: “They’ve given me a couple of ideas for my songs.

“I probably wouldn’t have made that song the way it is if I hadn’t had sleep paralysis and nightmares.”

However, the ‘Bad Guy’ singer was also quick to reassure fans who might be worried about the amount of dark imagery in her art. “I’m just living, making my art. It’s a really dark time and I’m speaking about it.

“I don’t write from my perspective a lot, so you never know what you’re getting, if it’s from me or if it’s from my creative side.”

Earlier this week (February 5), Eilish came in for criticism after saying in a recent interview that rappers are “lying” in their music.

The singer is the current cover star for Vogue and she made the comments about hip-hop artists to the publication.

“Just because the story isn’t real doesn’t mean it can’t be important,” Eilish said, justifying her use of alter egos in her songs. “There’s a difference between lying in a song and writing a story. There are tons of songs where people are just lying. There’s a lot of that in rap right now, from people that I know who rap.”

She continued: “It’s like, ‘I got my AK-47 and I’m fuckin’…’ and I’m like, ‘What? You don’t have a gun.’ ‘All my bitches…’ I’m like, ‘Which bitches?’ That’s posturing and that’s not what I’m doing.”

