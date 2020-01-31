News Music News

Billie Eilish speaks out against “disrespectful” impersonators

"Please stop doing this shit"

Charlotte Krol
Billie Eilish attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
Billie Eilish attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Billie Eilish has asked people to stop impersonating her in public.

The pop star addressed the fact that those who do so are endangering themselves by being mobbed by fans who believe it’s her.

She also wrote on her Instagram stories that it’s “mean” and “disrespectful”.

Advertisement

Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish performs live. Credit: Getty

“Please stop doing this shit. It is not safe for you and it is mean to the people who don’t know any better you make me look bad (sic),” she wrote in one post.

Several people have taken advantage of copying Eilish’s distinctive look. In one case, photographer Jordan Matter was forced to apologise after a stunt he organised with a Billie impersonator performing a  backflip wasn’t approved by the singer’s team prior to the event.

“I had absolutely no intention of disrespecting Billie,” he wrote in an Instragram post, “I am a huge fan” before going on to explain that he took her management team’s silence for a green light.

Eilish has highlighted a number of other impressionists, including one who “made me look bad”.

Advertisement

Although seemingly distressed by a video in which a person walks through a street dressed as her, Eilish also made light of the situation by pointing out the fan’s choice of socks: “sooo disrespectful that you’d go out pretending to be me wearing THIS”.

In other news, Eilish announced earlier this week that she will perform at this year’s Oscars ceremony.

She confirmed the special show at the 92nd Academy Awards event on February 9, despite not being nominated for a prize.

It comes off the back of her Grammy success which saw her become the first woman to pick up the prize-giving organisation’s “Big Four” awards.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Awards 2020

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

NME -
See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Read more
Awards 2020

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

NME -
Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Read more
Music News

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

Andrew Trendell -
It's gonna get loud.
Read more
Advertisement

Read Next

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

It's gonna get loud.
Music News Andrew Trendell -
Read more

NME Awards 2020: Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis to be crowned Godlike Genius

Bow down to a legend.
Festivals Andrew Trendell -
Read more

See the full list of Aussie NME Awards 2020 winners

See which Australian artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more
NME Logo

NME is the world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.